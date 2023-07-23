Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.15

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.15 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 145,015 shares changing hands.

Venture Life Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul McGreevy purchased 50,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £20,290.40 ($26,530.33). In related news, insider Carl Dempsey bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($49,686.19). Also, insider Paul McGreevy bought 50,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £20,290.40 ($26,530.33). 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Venture Life Group Company Profile

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

