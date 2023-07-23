ABCMETA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $195.55 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021371 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,911.92 or 1.00024429 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001699 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $196.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.