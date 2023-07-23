Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $212.92

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.92 ($2.78) and traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.71). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.71), with a volume of 21,859 shares.

The company has a market cap of £157.49 million, a PE ratio of -1,035.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 207.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 213.05.

In other Aurora Investment Trust news, insider Lucy Walker purchased 5,500 shares of Aurora Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £11,330 ($14,814.33). Also, insider Farah Buckley bought 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £8,955 ($11,708.94). Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

