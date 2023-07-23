Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700 shares of company stock worth $506,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.25.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $734.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $739.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $758.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $563.82 and a 1 year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.98 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

