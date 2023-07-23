Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Seagen by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 61.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $194.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.45. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $207.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,775,021.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,037.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $372,837.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,725.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,775,021.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,037.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,008 shares of company stock worth $5,517,008. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

