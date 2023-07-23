Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

