Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after buying an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,965,000 after buying an additional 608,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,265,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,577,000 after buying an additional 582,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $104.50 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,225.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.