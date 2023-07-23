Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $50.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

