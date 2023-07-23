Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,957 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.