Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $397.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $235.69 and a 52-week high of $409.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.