Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 161,512 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 44,522 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.72.

Shares of EOG opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.39 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

