Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RENASANT Bank lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $165.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.38. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

