Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.2 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.35.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

