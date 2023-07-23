Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Aflac by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

NYSE AFL opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

