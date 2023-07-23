581 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TYL opened at $403.33 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

