Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.9 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

