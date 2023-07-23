Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 8,075 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after buying an additional 11,442,697 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,845,000 after buying an additional 3,553,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

