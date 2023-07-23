Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, July 24th.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $274.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 121,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSRR shares. TheStreet lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

