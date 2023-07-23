Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.35-3.45 EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.1 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $303.15 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $329.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.17.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares in the company, valued at $333,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.