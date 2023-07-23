Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $207,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

