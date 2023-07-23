Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.40%.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 274.6% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.