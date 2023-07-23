Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 50.7% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAPR opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $25.35.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

