Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.92.

ITW stock opened at $255.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.27 and a 52-week high of $256.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.64. The company has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

