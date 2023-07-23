AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,098,833.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 164,825 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,582,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $481.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.04.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

