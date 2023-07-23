Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 287,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 190,622 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $713.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

