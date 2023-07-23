456 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 598.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBCA opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

