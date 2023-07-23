Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after buying an additional 309,769 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $207.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.90. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $209.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

