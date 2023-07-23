McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $598,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.17.

Insider Activity

McKesson Price Performance

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK stock opened at $414.25 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $326.19 and a 1-year high of $429.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.46. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

