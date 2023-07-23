Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after purchasing an additional 697,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after purchasing an additional 659,013 shares during the period. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,017,000 after purchasing an additional 512,191 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $264.84 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

