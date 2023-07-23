Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.93. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

