Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $85.42 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

