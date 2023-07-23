Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 10,791 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPEI. Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 91,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 378,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $17.03 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

