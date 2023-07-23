Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

