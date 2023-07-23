Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 428,418 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 33,585 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $52.14.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

