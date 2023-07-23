Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 68,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET opened at $13.15 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

