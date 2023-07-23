Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 1.0 %

CME opened at $189.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $209.24.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.30.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

