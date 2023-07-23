BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Holdings Trimmed by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BILL were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in BILL by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 2,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL opened at $124.88 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.93.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,867.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,709 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

