Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Several analysts have commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

