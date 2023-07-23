Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBND. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

