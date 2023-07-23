Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,729,000 after buying an additional 70,613 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Diageo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,307,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $177.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $194.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.92) to GBX 3,850 ($50.34) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

