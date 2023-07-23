Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $258,032,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Republic Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after buying an additional 472,268 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Republic Services by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,066,000 after buying an additional 470,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,830,000 after buying an additional 464,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $155.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.27.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

