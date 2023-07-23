Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,736 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POCT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,451,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,714,000 after acquiring an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 979,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after acquiring an additional 250,205 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 433,348 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 71,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 460,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 226,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.