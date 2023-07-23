Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 229.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,872 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.45% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUSV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

HUSV opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $98.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.77. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $34.46.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

