Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%.
Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rave Restaurant Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.