Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

About Rave Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

