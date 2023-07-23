SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.39 and last traded at $48.32. Approximately 3,545 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 12.41% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SoFi Sustainable Dividend index, a market-cap-weighted index of dividend-paying developed market companies screened for dividend sustainability WKLY was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by SoFi.

