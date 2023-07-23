Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCCO opened at $78.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,514 shares in the company, valued at $514,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,840 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

