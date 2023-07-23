Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $140.90 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

