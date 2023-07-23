Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $58.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

