Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,299 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $62.89 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

