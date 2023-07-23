Signaturefd LLC Sells 334 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,591,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,720,000 after buying an additional 306,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $26,690,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIX opened at $83.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $101.55.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.08.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

